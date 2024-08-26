Bannock County budget hearing to address property taxes for new fiscal year

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– A public hearing for Bannock County's fiscal year 2025 budget is set for Tuesday, August 27.

Among the topics of the hearing are property taxes.

For the new fiscal year, Bannock County is asking for an increase of $830,197 in property taxes. On tax bills, this could mean an increase of $4.89 per $100,000 of taxable property value.

This increase would come shortly after an announcement by Governor Brad Little that the state would be distributing an estimated $76.5 million in property tax relief for fiscal year 2025. This money would come primarily from a surplus gained from the last fiscal year.

The property tax relief money will be distributed according to county population, and Idaho homeowners should know how much relief they will be getting before property tax bills are distributed in November.

Bannock County residents are invited to attend the budget hearing on Tuesday, August 27, at 11 a.m. in Room 212 of the Bannock County Courthouse to learn more about the property tax changes.