Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Brighter and warmer weather as we inch closer to the weekend

KIFI
By
Published 3:30 PM

A few spots of rain and snow for Thursday night. Mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature falling to the upper 20’s. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30% with little or no snow accumulation expected.

High pressure will start to build in throughout the region this weekend.

Mostly sunny for Friday in eastern Idaho with a chance of snow for western Wyoming. North winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 53°. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 60°.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content