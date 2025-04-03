Brighter and warmer weather as we inch closer to the weekend

A few spots of rain and snow for Thursday night. Mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature falling to the upper 20’s. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30% with little or no snow accumulation expected.

High pressure will start to build in throughout the region this weekend.

Mostly sunny for Friday in eastern Idaho with a chance of snow for western Wyoming. North winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 53°. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 60°.