‘ER’ creator Michael Crichton’s estate sues Warner Bros. over new hospital drama ‘The Pitt’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The estate of Michael Crichton, who wrote the screenplay that became “ER,” filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Warner Bros. Television over a dispute about an upcoming series they say is a rebranded version of an unauthorized reboot. The lawsuit alleges Warner Bros. proceeded to develop and produce a series based on “ER’s” premise without consent after failed negotiations. The upcoming series, titled “The Pitt,” will be a medical drama set in Pittsburgh, as opposed to “ER’s” Chicago setting, and is set to include several “ER” alums, including Noah Wyle, who is named in the lawsuit. The estate is asking the judge to issue an injunction that would force the studio to stop production on the new series.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.