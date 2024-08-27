France’s leftist coalition fumes over Macron’s rejection of its candidate to become prime minister

NICE, France (AP) — The leaders of France’s main left-wing coalition have accused President Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy. Macron rejected the New Popular Front’s candidate to form a new government following last month’s inconclusive election. Macron rejected their nominee for prime minister by saying his decision to deny a New Popular Front-led government is aimed at ensuring “institutional stability.” The French president has the sole power to name the prime minister according to the constitution. The coalition’s leaders responded with fury with some urging major street rallies amid Paralympic Games set to open in Paris on Wednesday. French politics have been deadlocked since an early parliamentary election in July that ended without a party with an outright majority in the National Assembly.

