Oasis reunites for tour, ending a 15-year hiatus driven by Gallagher brothers’ feud

LONDON (AP) — The Britpop band known for timeless hits like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” Oasis is reuniting for a tour of the British Isles next summer. The announcement ends a 15-year hiatus and, presumably, the long-held feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. The guitar band will play 14 dates in Wales, England, Scotland and Ireland next July and August. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday. Oasis split in 2009 after many years of infighting, with Noel Gallagher officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris.

