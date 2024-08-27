Remembering Jerame Teel: A long-time Pocatello business owner who died in a UTV accident

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The family of Jerame Dean Teel is learning how to cope and move forward after a UTV crash took his life.

Teel, a 48-year-old Pocatello resident, was a father, grandfather and long-time business owner in the community, owning Teel Collision Center and Pocatello TMX-Teel Motorcross.

Two of his daughters, Lacey West and Emma Moore reflect on their father and his life saying he was a careful dad, who made a deadly mistake. "I was just as shocked to hear that he wasn't wearing a helmet as I was to hear that he had died," West said, "I mean, my dad was a very strong believer in helmets... Like it takes one time, you forget one time, and that could be that time."

His family is inviting those who knew and loved Teel to his Celebration of Life Ceremony at the TMX racetrack on Saturday, Sept. 7. Bring your bikes for a race to honor him.