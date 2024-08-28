Backpage.com founder Michael Lacey sentenced to 5 years in prison, fined $3M for money laundering

PHOENIX (AP) — Backpage.com founder Michael Lacey was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison and fined $3 million for a single money laundering count in a sprawling case involving allegations that he used the classified ads site to promote and profit from prostitution. A jury convicted Lacey of a single count of international concealment money laundering last year, but deadlocked on 84 other prostitution facilitation and money laundering charges. Authorities say the site generated $500 million in prostitution-related revenue before it was shut down by the government in 2018. He still faces about 30 other prostitution facilitation and money laundering charges that weren’t dismissed by a judge.

