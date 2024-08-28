Skip to Content
Dead tree removal for the Fish Creek Fire beginning August 29

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) – According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation's Facebook page, crews will start dead tree removal on Thursday, August 29. The tree removal will take place along US26/287 just east of the Fremont-Teton counties line at mileposts 27-31.

Tree removal is being used for fire suppression at the Togwotee Pass between Dubois and Moran Junction.

A four-man crew will be directing traffic as well as removing the trees. The operation is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 29. 

The tree removal may cause traffic delays on US26/287.

