Report says instructor thought gun was empty before firing fatal shot at officer during training

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Investigative records say a firearms instructor in Ohio failed to make sure his gun was empty and fired a fatal shot into the chest of prisons department officer during a training exercise last April. The victim’s family this week released the report compiled by the Ohio Highway State Patrol. It says the trainer was standing in front of Lt. Randy Osborne to give him additional instructions when he pulled the trigger. David Pearson, an instructor with the state corrections department, has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide. Pearson’s attorney declined to comment on the report.

