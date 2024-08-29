Hunters encouraged to be “Bear Aware” this fall

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Fall hunting season is coming up, and Idaho Fish and Game is reminding people in the Upper Snake Region to be aware of bears while hunting.

Bear activity has increased this year, so it's important to take the precautions needed to avoid bear encounters and make sure you and the wildlife stay safe.

“Hunters in Eastern Idaho, especially those hunting in Island Park and the west slope of the Tetons, should be aware that we have seen lots of grizzly activity in recent months,” said Upper Snake Regional Supervisor, Matt Pieron. “Idaho’s grizzly population is increasing, and bears are showing up in places where people aren’t used to seeing them.”

Some hunters might silently sneak through the woods and use game calls. This can be an effective way to hunt, but it might also draw in bears. Stealth is an important part of most hunts, but Fish and Game has some tips to decrease hunters' chances of an unwanted bear encounter.

"The best tip that I can give anybody is to carry their bear spray and to have it readily accessible. So if it's in the bottom of your backpack, that's that's not going to work, said Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake Region Communications Manager, James Brower. "You need to have it somewhere where you can get to it very quickly."

Fish and Game also recommends hunting with a partner and making noise every now and then to scare away bears. If you see a bear in the distance, stay calm, back away slowly, and do not run. If a bear approaches you, stand your ground and speak firmly, and if the bear is still approaching you, use your bear spray.

More information from Idaho Fish and Game can be found here.