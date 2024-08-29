SEC to release player availability reports as a sports-betting safeguard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference will release player availability reports in football, baseball and basketball before league games this season as part of safeguarding efforts in college athletics amid the growth of legalized gambling. The SEC’s announcement on Thursday makes it the third conference to adopt a league-wide policy. The Big Ten and Mid-American Conference had previously started requiring availability reports. The other power conferences, the Big 12 and ACC, have not announced availability report mandates.

