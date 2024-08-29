What to know about Israel’s large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank

Israel is carrying out large-scale military raids in parts of the occupied West Bank, where the decadeslong conflict with the Palestinians had worsened even before the outbreak of the war in Gaza. The operation appeared to be the largest since the start of the war. Israel says it is aimed at preventing attacks on its citizens. Palestinians view such raids as part of an effort to cement Israeli control over the territory, where 3 million Palestinians live under military rule. The violence has escalated in recent years, particularly since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack out of Gaza ignited the war there.

