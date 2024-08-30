Skip to Content
News

Over 15 chihuahuas rescued from Blackfoot home

KIFI
By
New
today at 12:14 PM
Published 12:32 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)– The Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue had a sudden influx of chihuahuas earlier this week when over fifteen dogs were rescued from a hoarder situation.

In Bingham County, residents are only allowed four dogs in one home.

The dogs were brought to the shelter where they received medical treatment and were spayed and neutered.

All of the chihuahuas are ready to be adopted. If you are interested in adopting a dog, you can visit the Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue Facebook page.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content