Over 15 chihuahuas rescued from Blackfoot home

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)– The Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue had a sudden influx of chihuahuas earlier this week when over fifteen dogs were rescued from a hoarder situation.

In Bingham County, residents are only allowed four dogs in one home.

The dogs were brought to the shelter where they received medical treatment and were spayed and neutered.

All of the chihuahuas are ready to be adopted. If you are interested in adopting a dog, you can visit the Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue Facebook page.