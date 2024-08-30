Skip to Content
Swiss city of Basel is chosen to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss city of Basel will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest from May 13 to 17. The mostly German-speaking city on the Rhine River was selected over Geneva in a faceoff that generated buzz and anticipation across Switzerland. The Alpine country won the right to host the glitzy song-and-dance extravaganza after Swiss singer Nemo won the contest’s 68th edition in May. The annual event draws hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

