Swiss city of Basel is chosen to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss city of Basel will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest from May 13 to 17. The mostly German-speaking city on the Rhine River was selected over Geneva in a faceoff that generated buzz and anticipation across Switzerland. The Alpine country won the right to host the glitzy song-and-dance extravaganza after Swiss singer Nemo won the contest’s 68th edition in May. The annual event draws hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.