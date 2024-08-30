Trump’s lawyers to seek dismissal of federal election subversion case as two sides weigh next steps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump intend to urge a judge to dismiss the federal election subversion case against the former president following a Supreme Court opinion that narrowed the scope of the landmark prosecution. That’s according to a court filing late Friday. The defense team foreshadowed a series of likely challenges to the case as it seeks to delay, if not eliminate altogether, a criminal case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Those include arguments that a new and more limited indictment issued by prosecutors this week still contains allegations for which Trump, as a former president, is entitled to immunity.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.