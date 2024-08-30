US, Iraqi forces raid targeting Islamic State group militants kills 15 in western desert

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. military took part in an Iraqi raid in the country’s western region that killed 15 people as forces targeted suspected militants from the Islamic State group. That’s according to a statement from the American military early Saturday. The U.S. military’s Central Command alleged the militants were armed with “numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive ‘suicide’ belts” during the attack, which Iraqi forces said happened in the country’s the Anbar Desert. It added: “There is no indication of civilian casualties.” An Iraqi military statement said “airstrikes targeted the hideouts, followed by an airborne operation.”

