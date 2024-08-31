Burn ban in Bonneville County over Labor Day weekend

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) - If you plan to do some camping this Labor Day weekend in the Idaho Falls area, be sure to pack something warm for the chilly night. Bonneville County is under a burn ban.

The Bonneville County Commission has declared an emergency and has authorized the implementation of a burning ban. The board finds it necessary to prohibit open fire, as defined in the International Fire Code.

This ban includes Open Fires of any kind, as defined by the International Fire Code on all private property in the County. However, there are some exceptions; such as smoking in approved locations and campfires built within an approved pit at an improved campground.

The Bonneville County Commission reports many parts of the county are extremely dry and due to current conditions, the threat of wildfires is severe.

We are being asked to just be mindful when using anything flammable during this ban. Wildfires are a real threat to life and property in Bonneville County. This fire ban will be enforced From August 1st until September 30th.