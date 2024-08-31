Giving up pets to seek rehab can worsen trauma. A Colorado group intends to end that

DENVER (AP) — People seeking treatment for substance abuse don’t have to give up their pets thanks to the work of volunteers in a Colorado-based organization. PAWsitive Recovery provides foster homes for animals of those being treated for drug and alcohol abuse, as well as those dealing with domestic violence and mental health crises. Without its help, Simon Rubick says he thinks he probably would have ended up living on the streets with his rescue dog, Tonks, and trying to figure out recovery on his own. The group is looking to expand nationally after becoming part of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals International.

