11 killed and more than 30 injured after a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say at least 11 people were killed and more than 30 injured when a truck plowed into a bar. Juan Salas, the director of civil defense, told The Associated Press that the crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday in the southern community of Azua, located west of the capital, Santo Domingo. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash. Most of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

