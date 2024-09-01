A far-right party is looking for wins in 2 state elections in eastern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Two state elections in eastern Germany offer the far-right Alternative for Germany the chance to become the strongest party there and could produce painful results for the unpopular national government. A new party founded by a prominent leftist also hopes to make an immediate impact in Sunday’s elections in Saxony and Thuringia. Alternative for Germany secured its first mayoral and county government posts last year, and now says it wants to govern at state level, too. But it would most likely need a coalition partner, and it’s highly unlikely anyone else would agree to put it in power. Even so, its strength could make forming new state governments extremely difficult.

