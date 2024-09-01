Anheuser-Busch is hosting the Annual 911 Memorial Stair Climb

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (IFPD PRESS RELEASE) – In honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11/2001, and in continued honor of our local first responders who protect and serve our community, Anheuser-Busch is honored to host the Annual 911 Memorial Stair Climb at the Idaho Falls Malting Facility.

The World Trade Center’s Twin Towers each consisted of 110 floors and 2071 steps. The equivalent climb on the Idaho Falls malt house stairs is seven times up and down. Each year Police, Firefighters, and Anheuser-Busch employees climb and run the malt house stairs to pay their respects and remember the strength and bravery exhibited by first responders that dark day.

In 2024, Anheuser-Busch is partnering with the Idaho Falls Police Department to raise money for four local charities benefiting our community and first responders. First responders will make the climb, and you can help show your support by pledging a donation in conjunction with a first responder’s climb during the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge.