Police say 1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at outside Michigan State Fair

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, just outside the Michigan State Fair. Gunshots were reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday. The shooting took place in the fair’s parking lot and was initially described as an active shooter situation prompting several law enforcement agencies to respond. But authorities later said it was an “isolated incident.” Both victims, 14-year-old teenage boys, had arrived at the fair with friends. Investigators said they believed the shooting stemmed from an argument in recent days. Police say the injured victim remains in stable condition.

