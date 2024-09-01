Wreckage of helicopter missing in Russia’s far east spotted. No information on its 22 occupants

Rescuers have located a helicopter that went missing in Russia’s far east with 22 people on board, Russian officials said. The Kamchatka region’s minister for emergency situations said that the helicopter had crashed. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry wrote on Telegram that the wreckage had been seen by rescuers from the air. There was no official information about the passengers and crew. The Mi-8 helicopter took off on Saturday close to the Vachkazhets volcano, but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled. The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is widely used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighboring countries and many other nations.

