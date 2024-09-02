Skip to Content
Local young man sets records in bike races around the world

Hora's races each took several days to complete
Jacob Hora
Hora's races each took several days to complete
today at 4:58 PM
Published 5:19 PM

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) - A local young man recently finished a series of races around the world, setting some records along the way.

Jacob Hora of Victor, Idaho, finished the Mountain Triple Crown, an ultra-endurance mountain bike pack race series. Hora is the youngest competitor to finish all the races and the only American to ever finish every race. He traveled for the races to several locations: Morocco in February, Greece in June, and Kyrgyzstan in August.

The last race was 1,200 miles long and took nine days to complete. What kept Hora going during each race? 

"There's so much work that goes into these events, and then the reward of finishing one [is] a pretty big accomplishment," Hora said. "I mean, you covered so much distance in such a short amount of time. You really push your body to the limits during these events. And that's kind of the biggest reward. At the end is when you get to sit down and just kind of soak it all in. 'Wow, I just completed such a large endeavor.'"

Hora plans to do more bike races in the near future, like the Tour Divide, which runs from Canada down to the U.S./Mexico border.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

