2 Phoenix officers shot with 1 listed in critical condition, police say
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say two officers have been shot and wounded by a person suspected of breaking into a car. Interim police Chief Michael Sullivan said at a news conference hours after the Tuesday evening shooting near downtown Phoenix that one of the officers is in critical condition. He said the other was listed in stable condition. One person has been detained. The suspect took off running when the officers arrived and jumped a fence. Sullivan says the officers gave chase and were met with gunfire. Sullivan says it’s too early to determine if the officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.