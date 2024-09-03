Afghan refugee pleads no contest to 2 murders in case that shocked Albuquerque’s Muslim community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Afghan refugee convicted of first-degree murder in one of three fatal shootings in 2022 that shocked Albuquerque’s Muslim community has pleaded no contest to charges stemming from the other two killings. Prosecutors say 53-year-old Muhammad Syed entered the pleas Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Naeem Hussain. A jury had convicted Syed in the shooting death of Aftab Hussein in July 2022. Bernalillo County prosecutors say Syed faces a life prison sentence for Aftab Hussein’s killing and will serve 30 years behind bars in the other cases.

