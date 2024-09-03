Just returned from the Olympics, a Ugandan athlete is set on fire by her boyfriend
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Ugandan athlete was set ablaze by her boyfriend and is being treated for 75% burns. Rebecca Cheptegei, who finished at the 44th position in the 2024 Paris Olympics, was attacked in her home in western Kenya. Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah Ole Kosiom said Monday that Cheptegei’s boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, bought a jerrican of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement Sunday. Ndiema also sustained burn wounds and the two are receiving specialized treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city.