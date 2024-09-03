Man killed after allegedly shooting at North Dakota officers following chase

NEW SALEM, N.D. (AP) — A man who allegedly shot at police officers in North Dakota was killed when officers returned fire. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says in a news release that the man who died was 43. The patrol says the man fled when a trooper tried to pull him over around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in Bismarck, prompting a chase by two troopers and Morton County deputies. Spike strips were used to deflate the tires of the suspect’s vehicle and the chase ended on Interstate 94 near New Salem. The patrol says the man shot at officers. Two troopers and a Morton County deputy returned fire, killing the man. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting.

