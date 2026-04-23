Are your allergies worse this year? Why Idaho’s shifting temperatures are triggering your allergies

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — If your days have been filled with coughing, sneezing, scratching, and sniffling, you may have the weather to blame.

Allergists tell us the frequent shifting of temperatures, the constant blowing winds, and the spreading of pollen have been forcing our bodies to work harder to adapt, causing stress to our systems. And with more irritants in the air, we could be in for a rough allergy season.

"Extreme temperatures, I mean, cold, dry air is a known airway irritant," Dr. David Petty, of Idaho Allergy and Asthma Clinic, stated, "And so when we have that spill, like decent weather now or get into freezing cold Idaho weather again. That's something that can be a big trigger."

Our unusually dry winter has more dust and pollen in the air, leading to more allergens as well.

Dr. Petty has some solutions for those suffering from their allergies, "I mean, nobody likes to wear masks, but, hey, if you're out, if you have to be outside and it's a crazy windy day or a really cold day having a little scarf or warming up your air, to filter it or warm it up with those can be really helpful in those two conditions."

He also recommended an air purifier, over-the-counter allergy medications, and staying indoors to help prevent reactions. If none of those are working, you may want to consider visiting a Pulmonary doctor.

"If you're trying stuff at home and if it's not working, come see us," Dr. Petty said, "We're happy to help."

Petty says this weather season has brought out the worst reactions in our systems, but find what works for you to feel your best during these sneezy times.