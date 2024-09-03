Russian strike kills at least 41 people and wounds 180 others in central Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that two Russian ballistic missiles have struck an educational facility and nearby hospital in a central region of Ukraine. At least 41 people have been killed and 180 others wounded. Zelenskyy also said on Tuesday that the strike occurred in the Poltava region. The strike appeared to be one of the deadliest carried out by Russian forces since the war began more than 900 days ago on Feb. 24, 2022. Poltava is the name of a region and its capital city.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.