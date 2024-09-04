Jimmy McCain, a son of the late Arizona senator, registers as a Democrat and backs Harris

PHOENIX (AP) — One of John McCain’s four children has registered as a Democrat and will vote for Kamala Harris for President. The endorsement from Jimmy McCain is a valuable nod of support for the Democratic nominee, particularly in Arizona, a battleground state where John McCain remains a beloved figure. Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, is scheduled to appear outside Phoenix Wednesday at a rally with the conservative youth organizing group Turning Point USA. The group has been instrumental in remaking the Arizona GOP as a faithful organ of former President Donald Trump’s “Make America great again” movement.

