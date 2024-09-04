The UK’s Conservatives eliminate a former interior minister in their leadership vote

LONDON (AP) — Priti Patel, who was Britain’s interior minister when Boris Johnson was prime minister, has become the first candidate to be eliminated in the Conservative Party’s leadership election, two months after the party resoundingly lost power following 14 years in office. Following a vote on Wednesday open to the party’s lawmakers, Patel garnered the support of only 14 Conservative members of parliament, placing her last of six. Robert Jenrick, who quit his role in the government led by Rishi Sunak over his opposition to its policies on immigration, came top with 28. The five remaining candidates face another contest next Wednesday, when one more will be eliminated. The new leader to replace Rishi Sunak will be announced on Nov. 2.

