Abortion rights questions are on ballots in 9 states. Will they tilt elections?

Abortion rights questions are on the ballot in nine U.S. states in November and could help draw more voters to the polls. Experts say whether that helps put Democrats over the top in close elections may depend on whether candidates talk much about the issue. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended a nationwide right to abortion in 2022, abortion rights supporters have prevailed on every statewide ballot measure. The states with abortion ballot measures include the presidential battleground states of Arizona and Nevada, plus Montana, where the race for U.S. Senate is expected to be close.

