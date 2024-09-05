Idaho Falls September art walk

IDAHO FALLS, ID (KIFI) – Today, September 5th, the Idaho Falls Art Walk was held in downtown Idaho Falls. The event is held every first Thursday of the month, from May until October.

Completely free of charge, people are welcome to walk the streets of downtown from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M., viewing murals and stopping in artisan stores, all made and curated by local artists.

Georgina Goodlander, the Visual Arts Director of the Idaho Falls Art Council, is thrilled with the turnout. "The Artwalk this year has just been incredible." Goodlander said. "I've been blown away by the crowds that we've had. It's like usually we'll have busy months and quiet months, but every month this year has been really busy."

Not only are the crowds of viewers large, but even the list of artists wanting to showcase their work is as well. "We actually book out a few years in advance." Goodlander explained, "At this point, I've had so much interest we're actually booked through about 2028, which is incredible. It's not usually... that far out, like right now... a lot of interest, which is wonderful."

If you missed September's Art Walk, the final one this year will be held on October 3rd.