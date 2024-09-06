Phoenix police officer dies days after suspect charged with shooting 2 officers

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department says one of two officers who were shot by a man who was trying to break into a car has died from his injuries. The department says Officer Zane Coolidge died Friday at the hospital where he was taken in critical condition on Tuesday evening. He was a five-year veteran of the department. His partner also was shot and released following treatment. Police arrested 41-year-old suspect Saul Bal on multiple felonies, including attempted homicide. There was no information immediately available online regarding any additional charges associated with Coolidge’s delayed death.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.