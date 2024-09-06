Supreme Court Justice Alito reports German princess gave him $900 concert tickets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Samuel Alito has reported that he accepted $900 worth of concert tickets from a German princess, but disclosed no trips paid for by other people. His new financial disclosure form doesn’t include details of the event tickets gifted by socialite Gloria von Thurn und Taxis of Germany. Alito didn’t report outside income from teaching or book contracts in the disclosure made public after the other eight justices’ filed similar forms. Their regular annual disclosures now come against the backdrop of a heightened focus on ethics at the high court amid criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices.

