Texas sues to stop a rule that shields the medical records of women who seek abortions elsewhere

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is suing to try to block a federal rule that shields the medical records of women from criminal investigations if they cross state lines to get an abortion where it is legal. The lawsuit was filed by Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday. It accused the Biden administration of attempting to “undermine” the state’s law enforcement capabilities. The regulation essentially prohibits state or local officials from gathering medical records related to reproductive health care for a civil, criminal or administrative investigation from provides or health insurers in states where abortion remains legal. It’s meant to protect women who live in states where abortion is illegal.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.