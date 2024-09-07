Chased away by Israeli settlers, these Palestinians returned to a village in ruins
Associated Press
KHIRBET ZANUTA, West Bank (AP) — An entire Palestinian community fled their tiny West Bank village last fall after repeated threats from Israeli settlers with a history of violence. Then Israel’s highest court ruled this summer the displaced residents of Khirbet Zanuta were entitled to return under the protection of Israeli forces. But their homecoming has been bittersweet. In the intervening months, nearly all the houses in the village, a health clinic and a school were destroyed — along with the community’s sense of security. Those who have come back say they are determined to rebuild – and to stay – even as Israeli settlers once again try to intimidate them into leaving.