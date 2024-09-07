Stellantis recalls 1.5M Ram trucks to fix software bug that can disable stability control

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.5 million Ram pickups worldwide to fix a software problem that can disable the electronic stability control. The recall covers certain trucks from the 2019 and 2021 through 2024 model years. Most are in North America. Stellantis said in a statement Saturday that the trucks may have anti-lock brake software that could inadvertently shut down the stability control, which manages the throttle and brakes to avoid skidding. If that happens, the company says the brakes would still work. Dealers will update software to fix the problem at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letters starting Oct. 3.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.