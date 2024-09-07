Villagers reluctant to say goodbye to one of Hong Kong’s last squatter settlements

HONG KONG (AP) — In just months, residents of Hong Kong’s Cha Kwo Ling village will bid farewell to their homes for decades. The ongoing demolition of the Cha Kwo Ling village is set to enter its final phase in 2025, erasing one of Hong Kong’s last remaining squatter villages to make way for thousands of public flats. This settlement has witnessed the former British colony’s transformation from a fishing village to an industrial hub and finally to a global financial center. It housed many mainland Chinese immigrants who moved to the city between the late 1940s and 1950s to flee China’s civil war and seek better economic opportunities in the city.

