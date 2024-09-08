A reckless driver leads to an officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe and a parade is canceled

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a reckless driver has been arrested after a police-involved shooting Sunday in Santa Fe that canceled the Desfile de la Gente parade. Santa Fe police reported the incident occurred near downtown Santa Fe Plaza around 10:30 a.m., hours ahead of the popular parade. The name and age of the suspect weren’t immediately available. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber says the man crashed into cars recklessly and led police on a chase. Webber says shots were fired by police and the suspect was arrested. New Mexico State Police say the police officers escaped injury, but the suspect was wounded.

