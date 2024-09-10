Death toll from Vietnam storm rises to 87 with 70 people missing, state media say

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The death toll in Vietnam from Typhoon Yagi and subsequent heavy rain that triggered floods and landslides has climbed to 87, with 70 people missing and hundreds injured. Typhoon Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit Vietnam in decades when it made landfall Saturday with winds of up to 149 kph (92 mph). It killed nine people and then weakened Sunday, but downpours continued. Vietnamese state broadcaster VTV reported Tuesday that 87 people are confirmed dead and 70 remain missing. It says most of the deaths were caused by flooding and landslides.

