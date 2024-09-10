Explosion reported at US military facility near Baghdad airport ahead of Iranian president’s visit

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials have said an explosion targeted a site used by the U.S. military next to the Baghdad airport, one day before an expected visit by the Iranian president. The visit Wednesday by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Baghdad would be his first official trip abroad since taking office. Iraq’s security media cell says the incident is under investigation and civilian air traffic continues to operate as normal. There was no immediate information on damages or casualties. U.S. officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

