No drugs found in jelly bean shared in Pocatello’s Fourth of July Parade

POCATELLO, Idaho (Pocatello Police News Release) - The Pocatello Police Department (PPD) determined no drugs were found in jelly beans shared at the Fourth of July Parade in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

On July 14, 2024, PPD was notified by an individual of possible THC laced jelly beans that were handed out during the parade. The individual reported feeling “dizzy and light headed” after consuming half of a jelly bean.

The candy was field tested by PPD and per policy sent to the Idaho State Lab for further evidentiary testing. PPD received the Idaho State Lab results August 26. The state’s test indicated “No controlled substances detected” in the jelly beans.

We want to thank everyone for their cooperation during this investigation. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact PPD at 208-234-6100.