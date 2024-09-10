Peter Frampton finally finds Rock & Roll Hall of Fame doors open to him

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after he appeared on the stage supporting Sheryl Crow’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Peter Frampton finds the doors of the hallowed institution open to him. The guitarist-singer-songwriter has been eligible for the hall since 1998 but says he thought “it just wasn’t going to happen and I got on with my life.” Frampton earned his way into the hall in large part on the strength of his 1976 live double album “Frampton Comes Alive!” — buoyed by the hit songs “Show Me the Way” and ″Baby, I Love Your Way.” The hall’s ceremony is Oct. 19.

