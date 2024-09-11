A Texas man is sentenced for kicking a cat that prosecutors say was later set on fire

Beaumont, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Texas man to more than three years in prison for kicking a cat that court records say was later set on fire. Documents in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas show 30-year-old Donaldvan Williams was sentenced Tuesday to 40 months in prison. Williams had earlier pleaded guilty to animal crushing, aiding and abetting as part of an agreement with prosecutors. The attorney for Williams did not immediately return a phone call for comment. Spokesperson Davilyn Walston for U.S. Attorney Damien Diggs said the cat did not survive the ordeal.

