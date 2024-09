All along the park, flags can be seen waving in the wind. Next to them are some signage sharing details about the day. Even some of those who had lived in Eastern Idaho that had lost their lives on this tragic day. Tonight at 5 p.m. we'll hear local reaction to what they thought of the memorial.

Rexburg, ID (KIFI) - Rexburg community members gather at Porter Park to remember fallen victims of September 11th.

