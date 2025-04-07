Gusty winds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

A cold front passing through the region Monday night will usher in some wet weather and thunderstorms. We’ll also see gusty winds for Tuesday afternoon behind the cold front. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Tuesday.

National Weather Service Pocatello ID:

Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-Lower Snake River

Plain-Including the cities of Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Mud Lake, American

Falls, Craters of the Moon NM, INL, Shelley, Pocatello, St.

Anthony, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY:

WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

expected. WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper

Snake River Plain.

Snake River Plain. WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing dust may restrict visibility along Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls, where agricultural activity has begun for the season.

Monday night and Tuesday morning, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around the lower 40’s. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday, there is a slight chance of rain with patchy blowing dust. Partly cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 50’s. Windy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday with a high in the lower 60’s. South southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.