Black rights activists convicted of conspiracy, not guilty of acting as Russian agents

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Four Black rights activists have been convicted in Florida federal court of conspiring to act as unregistered Russian agents. The Tampa Bay Times reports that jurors deliberated all day Wednesday and returned the guilty verdicts late Thursday morning. The conspiracy charges carry up to five years in prison. No sentencing date has been set. All four of those convicted are or were affiliated with the African People’s Socialist Party and Uhuru Movement, which has locations in St. Petersburg, Florida, and St. Louis. Prosecutors said the defendants knowingly partnered with the Russian government to help the Kremlin sow political discord and interfere in U.S. elections.

