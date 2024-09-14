Death toll in Myanmar from Typhoon Yagi reaches 74. Dozens of other people are missing

BANGKOK (AP) — State-television in Myanmar says the death toll in the military-run country from flooding and landslides caused by Typhoon Yagi has reached at least 74. Dozens more are missing, The totals were announced Saturday. State media reported that the head of the ruling military council said that Myanmar is requesting relief aid from foreign countries. Typhoon Yagi earlier hit Vietnam, northern Thailand and Laos. The storm killed more than 260 people there and caused major damage. Efforts to tally casualties and damage and provide relief are complicated. Myanmar is in a state of civil war that began in 2021 after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

